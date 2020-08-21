Rohit Sharma, 4 others get Khel Ratna; Arjuna Award for Dutee Chand

-
Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma will be the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award while ace sprinter Dutee Chand will receive Arjuna Award on August 29 at the National Sports Awards ceremony.
Apart from Sharma, Mariyappan T. (Para Athletics), Manika Batra (Table Tennis), Vinesh (Wrestling) and Rani (Hockey) will also be conferred with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.
The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Sports Awards are given every year to the most outstanding performance by a sportsperson over a period of four years, whereas Arjuna Award is given for consistent outstanding performance for four years.
Dronacharya Award goes to the coaches for producing medal winners at prestigious international sports events; Dhyan Chand Award is for life time contribution to sports development and Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar is given to the corporate entities (both in private and public sector) and individuals who have played a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development.
President Ram Nath Kovind will hand over the awards in a video-only ceremony from Rashtrapati Bhawan on August 29, 2020.
Based on the recommendations, the government has decided to confer awards upon the following sportspersons, coaches and entities under various categories.
