Rohit Sharma, 4 others get Khel Ratna; Arjuna Award for Dutee Chand

Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma will be the while ace sprinter Dutee Chand will receive Arjuna Award on August 29 at the Awards ceremony.

Apart from Sharma, Mariyappan T. (Para Athletics), Manika Batra (Table Tennis), Vinesh (Wrestling) and Rani (Hockey) will also be conferred with

The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awards are given every year to the most outstanding performance by a sportsperson over a period of four years, whereas Arjuna Award is given for consistent outstanding performance for four years.

Dronacharya Award goes to the coaches for producing medal winners at prestigious international events; Dhyan Chand Award is for life time contribution to sports development and Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar is given to the corporate entities (both in private and public sector) and individuals who have played a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development.

President Ram Nath Kovind will hand over the awards in a video-only ceremony from Rashtrapati Bhawan on August 29, 2020.

Based on the recommendations, the government has decided to confer awards upon the following sportspersons, coaches and entities under various categories.



Here's the complete lists of awardees this year:

RAJIV GANDHI KHEL RATNA AWARD Rohit Sharma: Cricket Mariyappan T.: Para Athletics Manika Batra: Table Tennis Vinesh: Wrestling Rani: Hockey

DRONACHARYA AWARD Jude Felix Sebastian: Hockey Yogesh Malviya: Mallakhamb Jaspal Rana: Shooting Kuldeep Kumar Handoo: Wushu Gaurav Khanna: Para Badminton

ARJUNA AWARD Atanu Das: Archery Dutee Chand: Athletics Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy: Badminton Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty: Badminton Vishesh Bhriguvanshi: Basketball Subedar Manish Kaushik: Boxing Lovlina Borgohain: Boxing Ishant Sharma: Cricket Deepti Sharma: Cricket Sawant Ajay Anant: Equestrian Sandesh Jhingan: Football Aditi Ashok: Golf Akashdeep Singh: Hockey Deepika: Hockey Deepak: Kabaddi Kale Sarika Sudhakar: Kho Kho Dattu Baban Bhokanal: Rowing Manu Bhaker: Shooting Saurabh Chaudhary: Shooting Madhurika Suhas Patkar: Table Tennis Divij Sharan: Tennis Shiva Keshavan: Winter Sports Divya Kakran: Wrestling Rahul Aware: Wrestling Suyash Narayan Jadhav: Para Swimming Sandeep: Para Athletics Manish Narwal: Para Shooting