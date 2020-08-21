Rohit Sharma, 4 others get Khel Ratna; Arjuna Award for Dutee Chand

JUST IN
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma will be conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award on August 29, 2020

Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma will be the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award while ace sprinter Dutee Chand will receive Arjuna Award on August 29 at the National Sports Awards ceremony.

Apart from Sharma, Mariyappan T. (Para Athletics), Manika Batra (Table Tennis), Vinesh (Wrestling) and Rani (Hockey) will also be conferred with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Sports Awards are given every year to the most outstanding performance by a sportsperson over a period of four years, whereas Arjuna Award is given for consistent outstanding performance for four years.

Dronacharya Award goes to the coaches for producing medal winners at prestigious international sports events; Dhyan Chand Award is for life time contribution to sports development and Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar is given to the corporate entities (both in private and public sector) and individuals who have played a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development.

President Ram Nath Kovind will hand over the awards in a video-only ceremony from Rashtrapati Bhawan on August 29, 2020.

Based on the recommendations, the government has decided to confer awards upon the following sportspersons, coaches and entities under various categories.

Here's the complete lists of awardees this year:

RAJIV GANDHI KHEL RATNA AWARD

Rohit Sharma: Cricket

Mariyappan T.: Para Athletics

Manika Batra: Table Tennis

Vinesh: Wrestling

Rani: Hockey


DRONACHARYA AWARD

Jude Felix Sebastian: Hockey

Yogesh Malviya: Mallakhamb

Jaspal Rana: Shooting

Kuldeep Kumar Handoo: Wushu

Gaurav Khanna: Para Badminton


ARJUNA AWARD

Atanu Das: Archery

Dutee Chand: Athletics

Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy: Badminton

Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty: Badminton

Vishesh Bhriguvanshi: Basketball

Subedar Manish Kaushik: Boxing

Lovlina Borgohain: Boxing

Ishant Sharma: Cricket

Deepti Sharma: Cricket

Sawant Ajay Anant: Equestrian

Sandesh Jhingan: Football

Aditi Ashok: Golf

Akashdeep Singh: Hockey

Deepika: Hockey

Deepak: Kabaddi

Kale Sarika Sudhakar: Kho Kho

Dattu Baban Bhokanal: Rowing

Manu Bhaker: Shooting

Saurabh Chaudhary: Shooting

Madhurika Suhas Patkar: Table Tennis

Divij Sharan: Tennis

Shiva Keshavan: Winter Sports

Divya Kakran: Wrestling

Rahul Aware: Wrestling

Suyash Narayan Jadhav: Para Swimming

Sandeep: Para Athletics

Manish Narwal: Para Shooting


DHYAN CHAND AWARD

Kuldip Singh Bhullar: Athletics

Jincy Philips: Athletics

Pradeep Shrikrishna Gandhe: Badminton

Trupti Murgunde: Badminton

N. Usha: Boxing

Lakha Singh: Boxing

Sukhvinder Singh Sandhu: Football

Ajit Singh: Hockey

Manpreet Singh: Kabaddi

J. Ranjith Kumar: Para Athletics

Satyaprakash Tiwari: Para Badminton

Manjeet Singh: Rowing

Late Shri Sachin Nag: Swimming

Nandan P Bal: Tennis

Netarpal Hooda: Wrestling
First Published: Fri, August 21 2020. 19:30 IST

