JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News

India vs West Indies 2nd T20 LIVE: India strike early, WI 33/2
Business Standard

Rohit Sharma surpasses Kohli to become India's highest run-scorer in T20Is

Before Tuesday, Kohli held the record, amassing 2101 runs from 62 T20 matches at an average of 48.88

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma | Photo: PTI

Rohit Sharma on Tuesday surpassed captain Virat Kohli to become India's highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals during the second game against the West Indies at the newly-built Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Rohit needed just 11 runs to surpass Kohli's record before the start of the match and the Mumbaikar achieved the feat in style, clobbering a 149kph delivery off pacer Oshane Thomas over the mid-off boundary in the fifth over.

Before Tuesday, Kohli held the record, amassing 2101 runs from 62 T20 matches at an average of 48.88.

Rohit took 86 matches to reach the milestone.
First Published: Tue, November 06 2018. 20:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements