Rohit Sharma surpasses Kohli to become India's highest run-scorer in T20Is

-
ALSO READ
India vs West Indies 2nd T20 preview: India eye same script in Lucknow
India vs West Indies 2nd T20 LIVE: India strike early, WI 33/2
India vs West Indies 1st T20: India win by 5 wickets, lead T20 series 1-0
India vs West Indies: 2nd ODI scoreboard
India vs West Indies 4th ODI: India win by 224 runs; Rohit, Rayudu hit tons
-
Rohit Sharma on Tuesday surpassed captain Virat Kohli to become India's highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals during the second game against the West Indies at the newly-built Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
Rohit needed just 11 runs to surpass Kohli's record before the start of the match and the Mumbaikar achieved the feat in style, clobbering a 149kph delivery off pacer Oshane Thomas over the mid-off boundary in the fifth over.
Before Tuesday, Kohli held the record, amassing 2101 runs from 62 T20 matches at an average of 48.88.
Rohit took 86 matches to reach the milestone.