Refresh / Auto Refresh
RCB vs DC, WPL 2023 Live Score: Capitals 57-0 in 6; Verma-Lanning on fire
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live: Smriti Mandhana-led RCB will be up against Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals in the second game of the Women's Premier League 2023
Topics Women's Premier League | Royal Challengers Bangalore | Delhi CapitalsBS Web Team |
RCB vs DC Live Score in WPL 2023. Photo: WPL Twitter
Introduction
The Women’s Premier League started in a tremendous fashion when Harmanpreet Kaur hit a 30-ball 65 to take Mumbai Indians to a great total of 207/5 in 20 overs. Later on Saika Ishaque’s brilliant leg spin proved to be too hot to handle for Gujarat Titans who were rolled over for 64.
READ MORE
READ MORE
RCB vs DC, WPL 2023 Live Score
The Women’s Premier League started in a tremendous fashion when Harmanpreet Kaur hit a 30-ball 65 to take Mumbai Indians to a great total of 207/5 in 20 overs. Later on Saika Ishaque’s brilliant leg spin proved to be too hot to handle for Gujarat Titans who were rolled over for 64.
In the second match of the tournament, Smriti Mandhana, one of the most famous names in women's cricket will be in action when her team Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Delhi Capitals. The Delhi Capitals themselves are led by brilliant Meg Lanning, who has now won record four World Cup titles as skipper for Australia.
|Delhi Capitals Batting
|Royal Challengers Bangalore Bowling
|Runs- 57
|Wickets- 00
|Run Rate- 9.5
|Overs- 06
|Batters- Lanning, Verma
|Bowlers- Sophie Devine
The match will be the first of the doubleheader day with the second game being played between last night’s losers Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz.
Royal Challengers Bangalore playing 11
Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh
Delhi Capitals playing 11
Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023 Live Score Updates: Catch all the updates from the match between Smriti Mandhana-led Bangalore and Meg Lanning-led Delhi being played at the Brabourne Stadium in MumbaiREAD LESS