RCB vs DC, WPL 2023 Live Score: Capitals 57-0 in 6; Verma-Lanning on fire

The Women’s Premier League started in a tremendous fashion when Harmanpreet Kaur hit a 30-ball 65 to take Mumbai Indians to a great total of 207/5 in 20 overs. Later on Saika Ishaque’s brilliant leg spin proved to be too hot to handle for Gujarat Titans who were rolled over for 64.

RCB vs DC, WPL 2023 Live Score



The Women’s Premier League started in a tremendous fashion when Harmanpreet Kaur hit a 30-ball 65 to take Mumbai Indians to a great total of 207/5 in 20 overs. Later on Saika Ishaque’s brilliant leg spin proved to be too hot to handle for Gujarat Titans who were rolled over for 64.





RCB vs DC, WPL 2023 Live Score Batting Bowling Runs- 57 Wickets- 00 Run Rate- 9.5 Overs- 06 Batters- Lanning, Verma Bowlers- Sophie Devine In the second match of the tournament, Smriti Mandhana, one of the most famous names in women's cricket will be in action when her team take on . The themselves are led by brilliant Meg Lanning, who has now won record four World Cup titles as skipper for Australia.

The match will be the first of the doubleheader day with the second game being played between last night’s losers Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz.

playing 11

Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh

Delhi Capitals playing 11

Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023 Live Score Updates: Catch all the updates from the match between Smriti Mandhana-led Bangalore and Meg Lanning-led Delhi being played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai