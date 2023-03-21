RCB vs MI Live Score, WPL 2023: Sciver gets two in an over, Bangalore 100/6

RCB Women vs MI Women Live Score, WPL 2023

Even after a scintillating display of batting by Sophie Devine the other night, it has become a case of too little too late for the side in the Women’s Premiere League 2023, They just have two wins from their seven games and even a win here would take them to just six points which wouldn’t be enoughj to see them finnsih in top three anad aim for the trophy.

However, what they could do is make sure that do not finish at the top of the table. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side lost its last game to UP Warriorz and if they lose today, it would be Delhi Capitals that would most likely finish first courtesy of their net run rate, even if they lose by a small margin to UP.

Mumbai on the other hand would look to forget their last game and get back to the winning ways. They have lost just one game in the tournament.

vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023 Toss

The toss between Bangalore’s Smriti Mandhana and Mumbai’s Harmanpreet Kaur was won by the latter who decided to field first at the

playing 11

Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose

Mumbai Indians playing 11

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque