RCB vs MI Live Score, WPL 2023: Sciver gets two in an over, Bangalore 100/6
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Updates, Women's Premiere League: The two teams with contrasting hopes from this game, would be up against each other to try and showcase their power
RCB Women vs MI Women Live Score, WPL 2023. Photo: WPL Twitter
Introduction
Even after a scintillating display of batting by Sophie Devine the other night, it has become a case of too little too late for the Royal Challengers Bangalore side in the Women’s Premiere League 2023, They just have two wins from their seven games and even a win here would take them to just six points which wouldn’t be enoughj to see them finnsih in top three anad aim for the trophy.
RCB Women vs MI Women Live Score, WPL 2023
However, what they could do is make sure that Mumbai Indians do not finish at the top of the table. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side lost its last game to UP Warriorz and if they lose today, it would be Delhi Capitals that would most likely finish first courtesy of their net run rate, even if they lose by a small margin to UP.
Mumbai on the other hand would look to forget their last game and get back to the winning ways. They have lost just one game in the tournament.
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023 Toss
The toss between Bangalore’s Smriti Mandhana and Mumbai’s Harmanpreet Kaur was won by the latter who decided to field first at the
Royal Challengers Bangalore playing 11
Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose
Mumbai Indians playing 11
Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians from the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.