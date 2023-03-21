LATEST NEWS

RCB vs MI Live Score, WPL 2023: Sciver gets two in an over, Bangalore 100/6

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Updates, Women's Premiere League: The two teams with contrasting hopes from this game, would be up against each other to try and showcase their power

Women's Premier League | Royal Challengers Bangalore | Mumbai Indians

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, WPL 2023. Photo: WPL Twitter
RCB Women vs MI Women Live Score, WPL 2023. Photo: WPL Twitter

Even after a scintillating display of batting by Sophie Devine the other night, it has become a case of too little too late for the Royal Challengers Bangalore side in the Women’s Premiere League 2023, They just have two wins from their seven games and even a win here would take them to just six points which wouldn’t be enoughj to see them finnsih in top three anad aim for the trophy. 
