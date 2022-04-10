RR vs LSG: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Wankhede Stadium

-
In the last game against RCB, the Rajasthan Royals, after being in a winning position, lost the match quite abruptly and knowing Sanju Samson and Kumara Sangakkara, the captain and the coach of the Royals respectively, they would give their 100% to not let that happen again this season.
They however face Lucknow Super Giants, who at best, could be described as the team in its best form as they have won three back to back matches after losing their inaugural IPL match. This game would take place at the Wankhede Stadium from 07:30 pm onwards on April 10th, 2021.
RR vs LSG Pitch Report
The Wankhede pitch has been a batter’s paradise with the ball coming nicely onto the bat and dew in the second innings making it an even easier prospect for the men with the bat in their hands. A similar pitch is expected for the match between RR and LSG too and it might be a high scoring bonanza
RR vs LSG Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
The relative humidity will increase from 61% at 07:30 pm, the time of the start of the match to 78% by 11:30 pm, the time of the end of the match. With dew point being at 24-25 degrees Celcius and temperature fluctuating between 30 -28 degrees Celcius, a lot of dew would be expected at the ground.
However, it was seen that a chemical was sprayed before the start of the few matches at Brabourne Stadium and it reduced the effect of the dew and similar sort of measures might be taken here too.
RR vs LSG Live Streaming
The RR vs LSG match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This match between Rajasthan and Lucknow can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
When and Where would RR vs LSG IPL 2022 Match take place?
The match between RR and LSG would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on April 10, 2022, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's Indian Premier League.
Where can people watch the IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants clash Live and Exclusive?
People can watch Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals take on KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between RR and LSG can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
