Sachin Tendulkar to exit as co-owner of Kerala Blasters Football Club

Sachin Tendulkar has decided to exit from Kerala Blasters Football Club (KBFC) by selling his stake. Existing shareholders have bought out his stake for an undisclosed value.
Tendulkar has signed a definitive agreement to sell his 20 per cent stake in the football club based in Kochi, Kerala.
The existing 80 per cent shareholders of KBFC, comprising IQuest, Chiranjeevi and Allu Arvind, have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sachin Tendulkar’s stake in the club.
He sold the stake in the run-up to the fifth season of the Indian Super League, slated to start later this month.
KBFC finished runners-up in the inaugural edition of ISL in 2014 and 2016, going down to Atlético de Kolkata in the final both the times.