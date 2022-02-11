Saketh Myneni, Ramkumar Ramanathan cruise into final of Bengaluru Open

-
Third seeded Indian pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan cruised into the final of the men's doubles event of the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger with an easy straight-set win over Jay Clarke and Marc Polmans here on Friday.
The Indian duo defeated the Great Britain-Australia combine of Clarke and Polmans 6-4, 6-4.
They will take on the French pair of Hugo Grenier and Alexandre Muller, who stunned the second seeded Austrian-Czech pair of Alexander Erler and Vit Kopriva 6-3, 6-4, in the summit clash.
In the singles event, qualifier Borna Gojo from Croatia continued his dream run as he stormed into the semifinals with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over higher-ranked Belgian Kimmer Coppejans.
The 28-year-old will meet Frenchman Alexandre Muller in the last four match after the latter downed a fighting Cem Ilkel of Turkey 6-4, 7-6 (7) in another quarterfinal played at the KSLTA Stadium.
However, there was a huge disappointment for the tournament's top seed and hot favourite Jiri Vesely of Croatia who had to quit his quarterfinal match against sixth seed Enzo Couacaud owing to severe stomach ache caused by food poisoning.
Enzo had won the first set 6-4 before Jiri threw in the towel.
In the second semifinals, the Frenchman will clash with Chun-hsin Tseng of Taipei who beat qualifier Brazilian Gabriel Decamps 6-4, 6-4 in another last-eight match.
Adil, Sidharth, Arjun get wildcards for Bengaluru Open 2 ATP Challenger
The trio of Adil Kalyanpur, Sidharth Rawat and Arjun Khade have been handed wildcards for the upcoming second leg of Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger that begins on Monday.
Incidentally, all three had played the qualifying event of Bengaluru Open 1, with only Arjun making it to the main draw where he had lost in the first round.
Sidharth and local lad Adil had lost in the first round of the qualifiers.
The qualifiers of the tournament will be held on Sunday along with the singles final of Bengaluru Open 1.
