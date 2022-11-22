Saudi Arabia stuns Argentina by 2-1; upsetting start for Messi's team

In the latest World Cup, match between and Saudi Arabia, star footballer Lionel Messi's stumbled to a shocking defeat.

Even though in the first half, Messi opened scoring from the spot after earned a penalty against after VAR intervention. While, Argentina could have been 3-0 or 4-0 up but in the first half, but offside calls kept coming in their way, restricting them to a 1-0 at half time against .



However, within a few minutes into second half, team scored a stunning equaliser by Saleh Al Shehri, followed by another goal from Salem Al Dawsari, doubling their score with a brilliant solo goal.

The Argentina vs Saudi Arabia match was a Group C opener at the World Cup 2022. Playing against strong contenders, the Saudi Arabia team recoded an epic comeback upsetting and Co. at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Tuesday.