FIFA: England run riot, Netherlands leave it late, US-Wales share spoils
Saudi Arabia stuns Argentina by 2-1; upsetting start for Messi's team

In the latest Fifa World Cup match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia, star footballer Lionel Messi's Argentina stumbled to a shocking defeat

Fifa world cup 2022 (Photo: Twitter/ @FIFAWorldCup)
In the latest Fifa World Cup, match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia, star footballer Lionel Messi's Argentina stumbled to a shocking defeat.

Even though in the first half, Messi opened scoring from the spot after Argentina earned a penalty against Saudi Arabia after VAR intervention. While, Argentina could have been 3-0 or 4-0 up but in the first half, but offside calls kept coming in their way, restricting them to a 1-0 at half time against Saudi Arabia.

However, within a few minutes into second half, Saudi Arabia team scored a stunning equaliser by Saleh Al Shehri, followed by another goal from Salem Al Dawsari, doubling their score with a brilliant solo goal.

The Argentina vs Saudi Arabia match was a Group C opener at the Fifa World Cup 2022. Playing against strong contenders, the Saudi Arabia team recoded an epic comeback upsetting Lionel Messi and Co. at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Tuesday.

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 18:41 IST

