Senior Athletics Championships to be held from June 25-29 in Patiala

-
ALSO READ
4th Asian Youth Athletics Championships postponed to October 2021
Australia virtually out of ICC World Test Championship's final contention
ICC World Test Championship: Southampton to host India vs New Zealand final
Wriddhiman Saha recovers from Covid-19, to join Indian team on May 24
India's tour of UK: BCCI to fly in players to Mumbai in charter flights
-
The Athletics Federation of India on Friday finalised Patiala as the venue for the 60th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships to be held from June 25-29.
The competition will serve as the last qualification opportunity for the athletes for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
During a meeting held on Friday to finalising the venue of the competition in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it was also decided to organize the competition at two different venues.
"We are planning this competition very carefully due to the pandemic situation. To avoid large gatherings at one place, we have decided to host the competition at two different locations in Patiala," said Adille J Sumariwalla, AFI President.
"Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports will be the venue for 24 events while other 19 events will be held at Punjabi University grounds. All the mandatory Standard Operating Procedures will be strictly followed and we are not going to provide accommodation to the teams," he added.
The federation is also inviting athletes from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia and Kazakhstan for the competition.
Athletes who meet AFI qualification standards for this competition will only be allowed to participate. The entries should be submitted online on AFI Website by the Affiliated States/UT from June 10-18.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor