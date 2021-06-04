ENG vs NZ LIVE SCORE, 1st Test Day 3: Weather may play spoilsport today

New Zealand would look to separate England's overnight batsmen on Day 3 of the first Test at London's iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground today. The Lord’s wicket was seen starting to turn in the third session of Day 2 and it is not going to be easy for the England batsmen to surpass visitors’ first innings total of 378.

England will resume its first innings from 111-2 with (42) and Rory Burns (59) at the crease.

ENG vs NZ 1st Day 3 Test weather forecast



There might be a stoppage of play at Lord’s today as showers are expected during the Day 3’s play. According to weather forecast, there is 51 per cent chance of rainfall at around 5:30 pm IST.

live telecast and streaming in India



The ENG vs NZ 1st Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Sony SIX HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary from 3:30 pm IST. The Live streaming of match will be available on Sony Liv app and website.

ENG vs NZ live streaming for free



The Airtel subscribers can watch the live broadcast of New Zealand vs England Test match on Airtel Xtream app and website.

