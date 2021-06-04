ENG vs NZ LIVE SCORE, 1st Test Day 3: Weather may play spoilsport today

JUST IN
India, NZ pretty even but Black Caps might have edge in WTC final: Lee
New Delhi 

The ENG vs NZ 1st Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Sony SIX HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary from 3:30 pm IST.

New Zealand would look to separate England's overnight batsmen on Day 3 of the first Test at London's iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground today. The Lord’s wicket was seen starting to turn in the third session of Day 2 and it is not going to be easy for the England batsmen to surpass visitors’ first innings total of 378.

England will resume its first innings from 111-2 with Joe Root (42) and Rory Burns (59) at the crease.

ENG vs NZ 1st Day 3 Test weather forecast

There might be a stoppage of play at Lord’s today as showers are expected during the Day 3’s play. According to London weather forecast, there is 51 per cent chance of rainfall at around 5:30 pm IST.

1st Test: England vs New Zealand full scorecard



England vs New Zealand live telecast and streaming in India

ENG vs NZ live streaming for free

The Airtel subscribers can watch the live broadcast of New Zealand vs England Test match on Airtel Xtream app and website.

First Published: Fri, June 04 2021. 14:29 IST

