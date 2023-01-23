Seven IPL franchises submit technical bids for WIPL team auction this week

Some of the country's top Men's (IPL) franchises will participate in the auction of teams for the Women's IPL (WIPL) to be held on Wednesday.

According to officials at the Board of Control for in India (BCCI), names such as Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, SunRisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings have put in technical bids on Monday, showing their formal interest in owning a WIPL team.

The women's edition of the IPL, for the uninitiated, will have five teams in all and will be played in March. Wednesday will see interested players putting in financial bids in sealed envelopes, which will be opened on the same day by the BCCI.

Notable absentees on Monday included (CSK), and Lucknow Super Giants, who did not put in technical bids, it is reliably learnt. Calls and text messages to CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan and COO Arvinder Singh elicited no response till the time of going to press. Officials at were not immediately available for comment.

Among other interested players, companies such as Haldiram's, Torrent Pharma and the Adani group have submitted technical bids on Monday, persons in the know said. These firms were part of over 30 interested entities who had picked up the tender documents last week for the upcoming WIPL team auction. The key requirement for interested parties is a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore, the tender document says, though the BCCI has not set a base price for the team auction. Bids will be accepted for a ten-year period.

Last week, the governing body had selected Viacom18 as the official broadcaster of the WIPL for both television and digital media for a five-year period in a deal valued at Rs 951 crore. The per-match value was Rs 7.09 crore, below the Rs 10-11 crore per-match value that the BCCI was eyeing from the sale of media rights for 2023-27.

According to BCCI officials, the first three years of WIPL will see teams play 22 matches each in the T20 tournament. The number of matches will increase to around 34 matches in the next two years of the tournament, as the league grows in popularity, they said.