SL vs BAN, match 5- Asia Cup 2022: Match preview, live streaming, team

After India and Afghanistan's victories in their respective groups, only two teams between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will qualify for the next stage of the Asia Cup tournament. Whoever wins today will play against India in the super fours of Asia Cup Twenty20, and whoever loses will be knocked out of the tournament.
Also read | Asia Cup 2022 points table: Team standing, NRR, win, loss and rankings
Till now, both teams have disappointed their fans after getting humiliated against Afghanistan. Despite looking stronger on paper, Sri Lanka has failed to impress.
On the other hand, Bangladesh tried their best to defeat Afghanistan but Najibullah Zadran had some other plans for Bangla bowlers. Comparing the two matches, Bangladesh still gave tough competition and a thrilling experience to the Afghanistan cricket team.
SL vs BAN, Match 5- Asia Cup 2022: Weather and pitch report
The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been batsman and seamer-friendly. As both teams have all-rounding capabilities, it would be interesting to see whether the total will be defended or chased. Moreover, it will be a warm evening with a high of 35-degree celsius.
SL vs BAN, Match 5- Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Predicted XI
Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana.
SL vs BAN, Match 5- Asia Cup 2022: Bangladesh Predicted XI
Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.
SL vs BAN, Match 5- Asia Cup 2022: Live Streaming
The official broadcaster of Asia Cup 2022 is Star Sports Network. Though you can watch the live telecast on TV, the match will be streamed life online on the Disney+ Hostar app from 7.30 pm (IST) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
SL vs BAN, Match 5- Asia Cup 2022: Head-to-head
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have played 87 matches in all three formats, where Bangladesh has won only 14 times, while Sri Lanka has won 66 times. Here's the table.
SL vs BAN, Match 5- Asia Cup 2022: Who will win the match?
Sri Lanka has won the Asia cup five times and would try to pave their way into the super fours. However, Bangladesh is the runner ups of Asia Cup 2018 and has the likes of game-changers such as Shakib-al-Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman.
Sri Lanka might not be in great form but have classy all-rounders such as Wanindu Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka to change the game's direction. According to Google sources, nearly 60 per cent predict that Sri Lanka will win while 40 per cent believe that Bangladesh will face India in the next stage. (Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
