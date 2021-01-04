Sourav Ganguly stable, medical board to decide next course of treatment

-
ALSO READ
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly tests negative for coronavirus infection
Sourav Ganguly suffers 'mild' heart attack, undergoes angioplasty
Will discuss further treatment plan for Sourav Ganguly on Monday: Hospital
Sourav Ganguly stable, his health parameters normal, say doctors
9-member medical board to meet, discuss further treatment for Ganguly
-
BCCI president and former India
captain Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty after a "mild" heart attack, is stable and a medical board will meet on Monday morning to frame the next course of treatment, doctors said.
Forty-eight-year-old Ganguly, who was diagnosed with 'triple vessel disease', slept well on Sunday night and all his parameters are normal at the moment, a bulletin released by the hospital where he is undergoing treatment said.
His blood pressure is 120/80 and oxygen saturation level is 97 per cent, the bulletin said.
"We will conduct echocardiography in the morning to assess his heart function. Doctors are keeping a constant vigil on his health condition and taking appropriate measures from time to time," it said.
The batting great was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.
Triple vessel disease is an extreme form of coronary artery disease developed when the major vessels supplying blood to the heart are damaged mainly because of cholesterol deposits and also due to inflammation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor