PM Narendra Modi speaks with Sourav Ganguly, wishes him speedy recovery

Prime Minister on Sunday spoke to BCCI president and former Indian cricket team captain who underwent angioplasty after suffering a "mild" heart attack, and enquired about his health.

Official sources said Modi also spoke to the cricket administrator's wife Dona Ganguly.

is admitted to a hospital in Kolkata. The prime minister wished him a speedy recovery.

Ganguly is stable and his health parameters are normal, doctors said on Sunday.

The cricket icon was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

