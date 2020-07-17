South Africa 3TC cricket: Know format, live telecast, squads, timings here

he biggest names in South African will return to the field in a never-before-seen format called 3 Team (3TC). The match will also see the return of AB de Villiers, who will captain one of the teams. The three teams will play in one 36-over match for the Solidarity Cup at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

South Africa’s pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada and all-rounder Chris Morris will miss the match due to unforeseen circumstances. Former pacer Makhaya Ntini’s son Thando Ntini (Kingfishers), Bjorn Fortuin (Eagles) and Gerald Coetzee (Kingfishers) have been named as the three replacements.







In Rabada’s absence, Heinrich Klaasen will lead the Kingfishers in the competition along with (Eagles) and (Kites).

Cricket has been evolving with every passing year and as the sport begins to take baby steps towards normalcy in a coronavirus (Covid-19) world, Cricket (CSA) will lead the way for yet another revolutionary format.

3TC format

The match will be played between three teams of eight players each, and all the action happens in 36 overs which means every team will get 12 overs to bat. The match is divided into two halves of 18 overs each.

Rules of 3TC cricket

In an innings, each team will get a total of 12 overs, d ivided between two six-over periods in each half.

The toss is replaced by a draw, which would determine which team will bat, bowl or sit in the dug-out in the first half. In the second half, the team that finished with the most number of runs in the first half will bat first. In the case of a tie, the order of the first half will be reversed.

which would determine which team will bat, bowl or sit in the dug-out in the first half. In the second half, the team that finished with the most number of runs in the first half will bat first. In the case of a tie, the order of the first half will be reversed. Each bowling team will bowl with a new ball for 12 overs against both opponents. A bowler can bowl a maximum of three overs in the game.

A bowler can bowl a maximum of three overs in the game. After the fall of the 7th wicket, the last man will be allowed to bat till the overs are completed or till the time he is dismissed . However, the last-standing batsman can score only in boundaries or in an even number of runs.

. However, the last-standing batsman can score only in boundaries or in an even number of runs. If a team loses all eight wickets in the first half, the remaining overs will be forfeited in the second half and the last batsman will be asked to resume the innings in the second half.

will be forfeited in the second half and the last batsman will be asked to resume the innings in the second half. The team with the most number of runs across the two halves will be the winner. The winner will be awarded by a gold medal while the teams finishing second and third will be conferred with silver and bronze medals respectively.

In case of a tie for the gold, Super-Overs will be used to decide the fate. In case of a tie for the silver, both teams will share the award.

A match can only be shortened by weather to 18, 24 or 30 overs in terms of a formula laid down by 3TC

Here are the of 3 teams:

Team AB de Villiers, Eagles: (c), Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Kyle Verreynne, Bjorn Fortuin

Team Henrich Klassen, Kingfishers: Heinrich Klaasen (c), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Thando Ntini, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman,

Team Quinton de Kock, Kites: (c), David Miller, Dwayne Pretorius, Temba Bavuma, Beuran Hendricks, JJ Smuts, Lutho Sipamla, Anrich Nortje

Check 3TC cricket live telecast and streaming details here

You can catch all the cricketing action of 3TC cricket Live on Star 1, Star 2, Star 3, 1 Hindi, First and Disney+ Hotstar on 18th July 2020 from 2 pm IST onwards.