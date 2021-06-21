Sports Authority of India invites applications for TOPS CEO post

-
-
The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Monday issued a fresh advertisement inviting applications for the position of CEO for its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).
According to SAI, the term of CEO Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) ends in August 2021. The incumbent will be responsible for running the TOP Scheme for the new Olympic cycle starting August 2021.
In keeping with Government Guidelines and to ensure a transparent system of hiring, the Sports Authority of India has issued a fresh advertisement inviting applications for the post.
"The incumbent will be responsible for running the TOP Scheme for the new Olympic cycle starting August 2021," the SAI said.
Earlier this month, the SAI relieved foreign wrestling coach Temo Kasarashvili of his contract after no Indian Greco-Roman grappler secured Olympic Games qualification.
The decision was taken following a recommendation from the Wrestling Federation of India. His contract with SAI was from February 2019 till the Olympics.
While eight Indian freestyle wrestlers have secured their berth for the Tokyo Olympics, there is no Greco-Roman wrestler that has qualified for the global event.
