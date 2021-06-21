Ireland secures final spot for 2020 Tokyo Olympics men's rugby 7s

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Maximum of 10,000 fans to be allowed for each event
Hockey team preparing for Tokyo Games with Olympic simulation: Ramandeep
No branded apparel, only India will be written on Olympics apparel: Rijiju
Indian boxers to have three-week training camp abroad before Olympics 2021
'India's male, female flagbearer for Olympics 2021 to be named by June end'
-
Ireland secured its place at the Tokyo Olympics with a 28-19 win over France in the men's rugby sevens qualifier final.
France and Russia secured the remaining places in the 12-team women's tournament for the Tokyo Games with emphatic wins in the last-ditch repechage at Monaco on Sunday
Ireland trailed France 12-7 at halftime in the men's final but rallied with a pair of second-half tries from Jordan Conroy.
France routed Samoa 31-0 in the semifinals at Monaco's Stade Louis II, and Ireland beat Hong Kong 28-5.
In the women's edition, France was the 51-0 runaway winner against Hong Kong. Russia thrashed Kazakhstan 38-0 in the other qualifier final to secure its Olympic debut.
The men's rugby sevens tournament kicks off on July 26 and will be followed by the women's competition.
Rugby Sevens made its debut at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where Australia won the women's title and Fiji won the gold medal in the men's tournament.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor