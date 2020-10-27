- Covid claims filed with insurers reach 475,000, of which 325,000 settled
- Mauritius war on money laundering gets it closer to exiting FATF grey list
- Bharti Airtel Q2 loss narrows down to Rs 763 cr; revenue up 22% YoY
- FM Sitharaman sees GDP growth in negative zone or near zero this fiscal
- Freebies, stamp duty cut help home sales in Mumbai surge past other markets
LIVE: IPL 2020, SRH vs DC - Delhi looks to put its campaign back on track
In the second half of IPL 2020, the team chasing has won more matches and it would be a tricky choice for captains after SRH vs DC toss. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates here
Topics
IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals | Sunrisers Hyderabad
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
SRH playoffs chancesHyderabad needs to win today’s match and next two matches while hoping that Kolkata or Punjab don’t reach 16 points. If there is a tie at 14 points, then SRH has the best chance to qualify for playoffs on the basis of positive net run rate.
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
SRH vs DC Live toss updatesThe coin flip between SRH’s David Warner and DC’s Shreyas Iyer will take place at 7 pm IST. Bat first and win the match logic has seen some beating in last few matches as if team batting first does not post a target in excess of 170 then chasing has been an easy. So, it will be interesting to see what Warner and Iyeer choose to do after the toss.
Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here
SRH vs DC playing 11
Delhi may bring some changes in its bowling department while Sunrisers is expected to retain its playing playing 11.
IPL live score: SRH vs DC full scorecard
SRH vs DC live streaming
The SRH vs DC live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
Follow SRH vs DC live match updates here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More