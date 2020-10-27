JUST IN
LIVE: IPL 2020, SRH vs DC - Delhi looks to put its campaign back on track

In the second half of IPL 2020, the team chasing has won more matches and it would be a tricky choice for captains after SRH vs DC toss. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Sunrisers Hyderabad, SRH, IPL 2020
Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
In today’s match of the Indian Premier league 2020 (IPL 2020), Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai International cricket stadium. After a super terrific start of its their IPL 2020 campaign, Delhi looked out of sort in previous two matches. As race for playoffs heating up DC must put its campaign back on track and gain some crucial points to hold pole position on IPL 2020 points table.

SRH playoffs chances

 Hyderabad needs to win today’s match and next two matches while hoping that Kolkata or Punjab don’t reach 16 points. If there is a tie at 14 points, then SRH has the best chance to qualify for playoffs on the basis of positive net run rate.
 
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here 

SRH vs DC Live toss updates 

The coin flip between SRH’s David Warner and DC’s Shreyas Iyer will take place at 7 pm IST. Bat first and win the match logic has seen some beating in last few matches as if team batting first does not post a target in excess of 170 then chasing has been an easy. So, it will be interesting to see what Warner and Iyeer choose to do after the toss.
 
Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here
 
SRH vs DC playing 11
 
Delhi may bring some changes in its bowling department while Sunrisers is expected to retain its playing playing 11.
 
IPL live score: SRH vs DC full scorecard
 
 
 
SRH vs DC live streaming
 
The SRH vs DC live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
 
Follow SRH vs DC live match updates here

