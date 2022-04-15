SRH vs KKR: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 25

-
IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Toss Timing
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Sunrisers Captain Kane Williamson and Kolkata skipper Shreyas Iyer would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the SRH vs KKR toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
Here's how the Playing 11 of SRH and KKR would look like
The Sunrisers Hyderabad side has found a perfect Playing 11 and the only change that they need to make is to bring in Kartik Tyagi and test him once in place of Umran Malik. That would give a fair chance to the Indian pacer who did well for Rajasthan last season.
Kolkata on the other hand could look to open with Aaron Finch to get an aggressive start at the top and play him in Sam Billings’ place who has not been really able to fire thus far. Sheldon Jackson will then replace Ajinkya Rahane to keep wickets in place of Billings.
SRH Predicted Playing 11
Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Abdul Samad/Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
KKR Predicted Playing 11
Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane/Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sam Billings/Sheldon Jackson, Rinku Singh/Rasikh Salam, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy
SRH IPL 2022 Squad
Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Shreyas Gopal, Abdul Samad, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Saurabh Dubey
KKR IPL 2022 Squad
Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sam Billings(w), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tim Southee, Mohammad Nabi, Shivam Mavi, Aaron Finch, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar
