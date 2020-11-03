JUST IN
LIVE: IPL 2020, SRH vs MI - Will Hyderabad qualify for playoffs today?

Placed fifth in eight-team standings with 12 points, SRH is just a win away from securing a playoff berth. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, SRH vs MI toss prediction and playing 11 updates here

IPL 2020 | Sunrisers Hyderabad | Mumbai Indians

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
In the last league game of the Indian Premier league 2020 (IPL 2020), Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Mumbai Indians at Sharjah cricket ground. Placed fifth in the eight-team standings with 12 points, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) is just a win away from securing a playoff as it locks horns with table toppers Mumbai Indians.
 
IPL 2020 playoffs 
 
SRH needs to win today’s match to qualify for playoffs as it has a superior net run rate. However, if Hyderabad loses the match, Kolkata Knight Riders with 14 points will qualify for playoffs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are already registered a place in playoffs.

Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
 
SRH vs MI Live toss updates
 
The coin flip between Hyderabad’s David Warner and Mumbai’s Kieron Pollard will take place at 7 pm IST. Bat first and win the match logic has seen some beating in last few matches as if team batting first does not post a target in excess of 170 then chasing has been an easy. So, it will be interesting to see what Pollard and Warner choose to do after the toss.
 
Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here
 
SRH vs MI playing 11
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad may not make any changes in its playing 11 while it is last chance for Mumbai to test the bench strength.
 
IPL live score: SRH vs MI full scorecard
 
 
 
SRH vs MI live streaming
 
The SRH vs MI live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
 
Follow SRH vs MI live match updates here
 
 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

