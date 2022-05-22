SRH vs PBKS: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 70

With nothing but pride to play for, and will face each other in the least league game of the 2022. The match will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium from 07:30 pm IST onwards and it would be the last chance for the fans in Mumbai to see an IPL game live this season because the tournament will now move to Kolkata for the Playoffs before the final is played in Ahmedabad.

Here's how the Playing 11 of SRH and PBKS would look like

Since Kane Williamson is not available, the Sunrisers would be forced to make one mandatory chance and Glenn Phillips, another Kiwi batter might get a chance in place of Williamson. Other than that, Fazalhaq Farooqi was good and so was Priyam Garg, the two players who came back in the Playing 11.

As for Punjab, they can try and check the services of Benny Howell and play him in place of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan could also be given a chance in place of either Rishi Dhawan or Harpreet Brar.

SRH Predicted Playing 11

Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi/Sean Abbott, (C), T Natarajan, Umran Malik

PBKS Predicted Playing 11

Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, (C), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Benny Howell, Shahrukh Khan/Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan/Ishan Porel, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

IPL 2022 vs Toss Timing and Details

vs today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Hyderabad skipper and Punjab captain would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. SRH vs PBKS toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.

SRH IPL 2022 Squad

Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips, Nicholas Pooran(w), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, Abdul Samad, Sushant Mishra

PBKS IPL 2022 Squad

Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Sandeep Sharma, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Shahrukh Khan, Prerak Mankad, Odean Smith, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa