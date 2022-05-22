SRH vs PBKS: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 70

-
ALSO READ
PBKS vs SRH: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 28
PBKS vs CSK: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 38
PBKS vs LSG: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 42
GT vs PBKS: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 48
PBKS vs RR: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 52
-
With nothing but pride to play for, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will face each other in the least league game of the Indian Premier League 2022. The match will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium from 07:30 pm IST onwards and it would be the last chance for the fans in Mumbai to see an IPL game live this season because the tournament will now move to Kolkata for the Playoffs before the final is played in Ahmedabad.
Here's how the Playing 11 of SRH and PBKS would look like
Since Kane Williamson is not available, the Sunrisers would be forced to make one mandatory chance and Glenn Phillips, another Kiwi batter might get a chance in place of Williamson. Other than that, Fazalhaq Farooqi was good and so was Priyam Garg, the two players who came back in the Playing 11.
As for Punjab, they can try and check the services of Benny Howell and play him in place of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan could also be given a chance in place of either Rishi Dhawan or Harpreet Brar.
SRH Predicted Playing 11
Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi/Sean Abbott, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C), T Natarajan, Umran Malik
PBKS Predicted Playing 11
Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Benny Howell, Shahrukh Khan/Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan/Ishan Porel, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Toss Timing and Details
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Hyderabad skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Punjab captain Mayank Agarwal would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. SRH vs PBKS toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
SRH IPL 2022 Squad
Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips, Nicholas Pooran(w), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, Abdul Samad, Sushant Mishra
PBKS IPL 2022 Squad
Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Sandeep Sharma, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Shahrukh Khan, Prerak Mankad, Odean Smith, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor