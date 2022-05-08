SRH vs RCB: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Wankhede Stadium

-
-
The Sunrisers Hyderabad are in all sorts of bother after having lost three matches in a row and are in desperate need of a win when they take on the cross -Deccan rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 08, 2022, from 03:30 pm IST.
Bangalore on the other hand have had a recovery from continuous losses as they beat Chennai Super Kings in their last game and are now on their way to making it to the playoffs this season.
SRH vs RCB Pitch Report
The Wankhede pitch has been a batter’s paradise with the ball coming nicely onto the bat and dew in the second innings making it an even easier prospect for the men with the bat in their hands. A similar pitch is expected for the match between SRH vs RCB too and it might be a high scoring bonanza
SRH vs RCB Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
The relative humidity will increase from 56% at 03:30 pm, the time of the start of the match to 71% by 07:30 pm, the time of the end of the match. The temperature will be fluctuating between 33 -31 degrees Celsius. It will be a day game and hence there would be no question of dew as it would be a day game. Thus the match between Hyderabad and Bangalore will see players battling the heatwave.
