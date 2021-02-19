Sri Lanka pacer Dhammika Prasad quits international cricket

-
ALSO READ
Zoysa denies wrongdoing after being found guilty by ICC tribunal
ICC tribunal finds ex Lanka player Zoysa guilty under anti-corruption code
Sri Lanka chief selector quits after 0-2 defeat against England
New Covid strain will not jeopardise England tour of Sri Lanka, says SLC
Sri Lanka can't be under lockdown till Covid-19 cure found: Rajapaksa
-
Sri Lanka fast bowler Dhammika Prasad has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.
Prasad, 37, last played a Test match in October 2015 against the West Indies here. He represented Sri Lanka in 25 Tests and 24 ODIs, bagging 75 and 32 wickets respectively. He also played lone T20 International against Australia in 2011.
"I have enjoyed every bit. Marvan Atapattu was the person who invited me to SSC. I received a lot of support from people like the late Michael de Zoysa and Mahinda Halangoda," Prasad said while announcing his decision on Thursday.
"I have a lot of people to thank, God, my parents, my wife, my school, all my coaches, curators, team mates, fans and of course the media.
"Let me tell you one thing. Very early in my career I realised something; that was the media can make and break people. To date I've never had an issue with a journalist. I have got on well with them," Prasad concluded.
"Dhammika Prasad officially announced his retirement from international cricket..#ThankYouDhammika," Sri Lankan Cricket (SLC) tweeted on Friday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor