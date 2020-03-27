Staying at home: Revisit Kohli's knock vs Australia on Star Sports at 6 pm

The world has practically come to a standstill after governments imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of Covid-19 or the pandemic. The has also resulted in the suspension of all cricketing action across the world. Staying at home has become a necessity in the given situation with more than 500,000 people infected by the virus, and 24,078 people already dead. In India, there are 724 cases and the death toll has risen to 17. This week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for nationwide till April 14 to deal with the ongoing situation.



In troubled times like these, what could possibly be more interesting than watching finishing the game for India against Australia in ICC T20 World Cup 2016. On this day four years ago, Kohli overshadowed MS Dhoni’s match-winning prowess in Mohali and won a must-win game. Kohli’s brilliant 51-ball 82 in a nail-biting chase powered India to the semi-finals of the home tournament.





ALSO READ: From Kohli to Tendulkar: Cricket fraternity backs PM's 21-day lockdown

In the match, Kohli showcased his peerless batting prowess and excellent running between the wickets to take India to the semi-finals. Kohli played so well that Dhoni later quipped, "He needs to pay me for running all his runs." Kohli finally let loose and scored 32 runs from the 17th and 18th overs to bring India home. An emotional Kohli later rated the knock as his best and said, “Probably the top right now, because I'm a bit emotional, so I would like to put this on top.”



Four years on since the sensational match, Star Sports, will provide fans the opportunity to watch cement his status as one of the best chasers in the game, once again.



Fans will be able to watch the full match on 1, 1 Hindi and First on Friday (March 27) at 6 pm with the highlights being telecast at 10 pm