Surfing and skateboarding in sports list at 2028 LA Olympic Games

The 2028 summer in Los Angeles will pay homage to Southern California’s extreme culture with the addition of skateboarding, surfboarding and rock climbing to its list of eligible

The International Olympic Committee approved a propo­sal on Thursday to include the three in the Los Ange­les games — scheduled for July 21 to August 6, 2028.

Skateboarding, sport clim­bing and surfing made their Olympic debut at the Tokyo su­mmer games and are exp­ected to feature in the Paris 2024 as well.

“The LA28 Games have always been about bringing more freshness, youthful energy and creativity into the Olympic and Paralympic movement,” Casey Wasser­man, chairman of the L.A. organising committee, said in a statement. “Los Angeles is a place unlike any other and it will be incredible to host surfing, skateboarding and climbing as iconic West Coast sports alongside Oly­mpic fan favourites.”