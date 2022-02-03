Surfing and skateboarding in sports list at 2028 LA Olympic Games

-
The 2028 summer Olympic games in Los Angeles will pay homage to Southern California’s extreme sports culture with the addition of skateboarding, surfboarding and rock climbing to its list of eligible sports.
The International Olympic Committee approved a proposal on Thursday to include the three sports in the Los Angeles games — scheduled for July 21 to August 6, 2028.
Skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing made their Olympic debut at the Tokyo summer games and are expected to feature in the Paris 2024 Olympic games as well.
“The LA28 Games have always been about bringing more freshness, youthful energy and creativity into the Olympic and Paralympic movement,” Casey Wasserman, chairman of the L.A. organising committee, said in a statement. “Los Angeles is a place unlike any other and it will be incredible to host surfing, skateboarding and climbing as iconic West Coast sports alongside Olympic fan favourites.”
