Sydney, Canberra to host India vs Australia T20, ODI series: Report

The limited-overs leg of India's upcoming tour of Australia will be played in Sydney and Canberra next month.
According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Cricket Australia and the New South Wales state government reached an agreement on Thursday for the Indian team and Australian players returning from the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to quarantine in Sydney while also being granted access to nearby training facilities.
The IPL final is slated to be held on November 10, the venue of which is yet to be announced.
Confirmation of quarantine protocols, which arrived after NSW government approval on Thursday bit still require a final sign-off from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
As per the tentative schedule, the first two ODIs are set to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 27 and 29 while the third ODI on December 1 and the first T20I on December 4 will take place at Canberra's Manuka Oval. The teams will then return to Sydney for the final two T20Is at the SCG on December 6 and 8.
After that, both the teams will compete in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, currently scheduled to begin with a pink-ball Test to be held at the Adelaide Oval between December 17 and 21.
