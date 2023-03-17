Talent for the game: Kohli's innings in winning endorsements continues

The final day of the Ahmedabad Test between India and Australia was a dull phase of the closely-fought Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, but one moment added spice: an animated discussion between and Axar Patel. Fans and social media users were quick to point out that shades of Kohli, when he was captain, were on display. Some even pointed out that captain Rohit Sharma took a backseat and let Kohli dictate proceedings for the time being.