Teams must look after bowlers once cricket resumes post-Covid: Irfan Pathan

Former India fast bowler believes it will be important for the teams to look after their bowlers once they return to the cricket field post the COvid-19 hiatus.

Cricket activities have been suspended since mid-March and players have not been training outside since the lockdown restrictions came into place from March 25.

"Injury management is the most important thing. We will have to focus on all the bowlers. In a squad of 15, every team has four to six bowlers," Pathan said while speaking on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.



"Be it an IPL team, Indian team or any international or domestic team, we will have to be extremely careful about injury management as our boys have been out of action for a while," he added.

The outbreak -- which has claimed close to 6,000 lives in the country -- has seen the 13th edition of the being suspended indefinitely.

The government has already started the process of relaxing the lockdown guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to media reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is now looking at a August-September window to host camps for the cricketers with an eye to get them back in the zone.