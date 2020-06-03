Teams must look after bowlers once cricket resumes post-Covid: Irfan Pathan

-
ALSO READ
All-rounder Irfan Pathan announces retirement from all forms of cricket
Gambhir, Irfan recall instances when 'captain cool' Dhoni lost his temper
Lockdown 4.0: Do new govt rules pave the way for decision on IPL 2020?
Indian cricket a notch ahead of Australia in terms of talent: Irfan Pathan
IPL 2020: NZ board providing regular updates on Coronavirus to players
-
Former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan believes it will be important for the teams to look after their bowlers once they return to the cricket field post the COvid-19 hiatus.
Cricket activities have been suspended since mid-March and players have not been training outside since the lockdown restrictions came into place from March 25.
"Injury management is the most important thing. We will have to focus on all the bowlers. In a squad of 15, every team has four to six bowlers," Pathan said while speaking on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.
"Be it an IPL team, Indian team or any international or domestic team, we will have to be extremely careful about injury management as our boys have been out of action for a while," he added.
The coronavirus outbreak -- which has claimed close to 6,000 lives in the country -- has seen the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League being suspended indefinitely.
The government has already started the process of relaxing the lockdown guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to media reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is now looking at a August-September window to host camps for the cricketers with an eye to get them back in the zone.