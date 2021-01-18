JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Sports News » News

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, 4th Test Day 4: Australia 149-4, leads by 182 runs
Business Standard

Tennis players forced into a 14-day quarantine ahead of Australian Open

Some of the athletes, including Swiss player Belinda Bencic and Romania's Sorana Cirstea, posted messages to Twitter arguing they'll be disadvantaged by a lack of training

Topics
Tennis | Coronavirus

Jason Scott & David Stringer 

Tennis partners
The decision to allow Australian Open participants to enter the country has been contentious because of government restrictions that have capped arrivals of other international travelers, including citizens seeking to return home

Tennis professionals forced into a 14-day hotel quarantine on their arrival into Melbourne ahead of next month’s Australian Open tournament have been told by lawmakers they won’t receive special treatment as the nation strives to keep the pandemic under control.

More than 1,200 officials, players and support teams arriving in Australia for the two-week tournament starting Feb. 8 had already been anticipating strict rules -- including daily testing for Covid-19, and only being allowed out of their designated hotel rooms for five hours a day for training and treatment.

Now, 72 players have been ordered to stay isolated in their rooms for the full two weeks after arriving on flights that contained passengers who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.

Some of those athletes, including Swiss player Belinda Bencic and Romania’s Sorana Cirstea, posted messages to Twitter arguing they’ll be disadvantaged by a lack of training. Uruguayan player Pablo Cuevas and Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva uploaded videos to social media accounts showing them hitting balls against upended mattresses inside their respective rooms.

First Published: Mon, January 18 2021. 07:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY