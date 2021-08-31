Thangavelu Mariyappan, Sharad Kumar win silver and bronze in high jump

-
Defending champion Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar won a silver and bronze respectively in the men's high jump T42 event as India's medal tally at the Paralympics touched an unprecedented 10 on Tuesday.
Mariyappan cleared 1.86m while the American gold winner Sam Grewe succeeded in soaring above 1.88m in his third attempt.
Kumar took the bronze with an effort of 1.83.
The third Indian in the fray and 2016 Rio Paralympics bronze winner, Varun Singh Bhati ended seventh out of nine competitors as he failed to clear 1.77m.
The T42 classification is for athletes with a leg deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in the legs. The athletes compete in a standing position.
Earlier in the day, shooter Singhraj Adana fetched a bronze in the men's 10mair pistol SH1 event.
India have so far won two gold, five silver and three bronze medals.
