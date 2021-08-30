Your success will inspire youngsters: PM to Sumit Antil on winning gold

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Sumit Antil, who broke the world record in his category to win gold in javelin throw at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics, and said his historic performance will inspire youngsters.
Antil clinched India's second gold at the ongoing Paralympics, shattering the men's F64 category world record multiple times in a stunning Games debut performance here on Monday.
The 23-year-old from Sonepat in Haryana, who lost his left leg below the knee after he was involved in a motorbike accident in 2015, sent the spear to 68.55m in his fifth attempt, which was the best of the day by quite a distance and a new world record.
"PM Modi told Sumit that he has made the nation proud and also appreciated his spirit of resilience. He added that youngsters would be inspired by Sumit. He also said that Sumit has made his entire family proud," officials said.
