An Olympic cauldron was ignited on Friday in with a flame carried from Greece ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Games, amid concerns that a coronavirus pandemic could disrupt the event planned this summer.

"We will do our utmost in preparing for a safe and secure event," Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori said at the ceremony at the Matsushima air base of Japan's Self-Defence Forces.

The officials would work closely with the International Olympic Committee, the government of Japan, the Tokyo metropolitan government, and take into consideration advice from the World Health Organisation, he added.





The arrival of Olympic fires in represents a small victory for the and local organisers. The burning flame could be used as a symbol particularly if the games are eventually delayed and a rallying point for the Japanese public.2020 Summer Olympics also known as Tokyo 2020 is an upcoming international multi-sport event that is scheduled to take place from 24 July to 9 August, 2020, in Tokyo, The preliminary events in some sports will begin on 22 July.