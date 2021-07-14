Tokyo Olympics 2021: Archery schedule, timing, live telecast in India

-
Archery is one of the sports in the Olympics in which India is yet to win a medal. For Tokyo 2020 Olympics, four archers -- 3 men and 1 woman - have qualified from India, including Deepika Kumar.
India has qualified for the women’s single event and the men’s team event at Tokyo 2020. Deepika Kumari will participate in the women’s recurve event, while Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das and Pravin Jadhav will participtate in the men’s recurve team event.
Indian archers who have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics:
Tarundeep Rai, Men’s Team Recurve
The 37-year-old archer will be representing India at the Olympic 2021 for the third time, having previously been a part of the Indian contingent at the 2004 Athens and 2012 London Olympics. He is a two-time World Championship silver medallist and also has two Asian Games medals to his name.
Atanu Das, Men’s Team Recurve
The 29-year-old is coming to the Tokyo Games with two gold medals to his name. One of the top archers in the country, Atanu Das booked himself a spot in the Tokyo Games with an impressive show at the 2019 World Championships. Atanu had made his first Olympic appearance at the 2016 Rio Games, but was eliminated in the Round of 16.
Pravin Jadhav, Men’s Team Recurve
He qualified for the mega event at the World Archery Championships when India's Men's Recurve team bagged a silver medal in the Netherlands.
Deepika Kumari, Women's Recurve
The World No. 1 is the only woman archer to have qualified for the Tokyo Games in the individual event. She had won the individual Olympic quota at the 2019 Asian Archery Championships. This will be Deepika’s third Olympics after 2012 and 2016.
When India’s Archery events will start in Tokyo Olympics 2021?
India’s event will start on July 23, 2021.
What will be the timings of India’s archery events?
India’s archery events will be held between 5:30 am and 11:30 am IST.
Which TV channels will live telecast India’s archery events?
Sony Sports Network will live broadcast Tokyo Olympics in India. Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will live telecast India’s archery event with Hindi commentary while Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English Commentary.
India’s Archery full schedule at Tokyo Olympics
Friday, 23 July, (05:30 – 07:30 IST)
Women’s Individual ranking round (Deepika Kumari)
Friday, 23 July, (09:30 – 11:30 IST)
Men’s Individual ranking round (Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai)
