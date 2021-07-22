Tokyo Olympics 2021: Schedule for sailing, rowing, fencing and match timing

-
Tokyo Olympics 2021: India's sailing team, comprising Varun Thakkar, Ganapathy Chengappa, Vishnu Saravanan, and Nethra Kumanan, became the first from the country's contingent to arrive at Tokyo for 2020 Summer Olympics Games.
Kumanan will compete in the laser radial event, Vishnu Saravanan in laser standard class, and the pair of Varun Thakkar and Ganapathy Chengappa in the 49er class. The sailing competition starts on July 25. For the first time in history, a record four sailors will represent India at the Games.
This is also the first time that the country will field sailors in three events.
India had competed in only one event in the previous editions while two sailors represented the country on four occasions.
Nethra was the first to make the cut as she became the first Indian woman sailor to qualify for the Games in laser radial class. She achieved the rare feat during the Mussanah Open Championship which is an Asian Olympic qualifying event.
Then, Saravanan and the pair of Ganapathy and Thakkar qualified during the Asian Qualifiers in Oman. In the 49er class, Chengappa and Thakkar finished on the top of the points table that earned them the Olympic berth.
India’s Sailing schedule at Tokyo Olympics:
Sunday, 25 July (08:30 – 14:30)
Laser Men (Vishnu Saravanan)
Laser Radial Women (Nethra Kumanan)
Tuesday, 27 July (08:30 – 14:30)
49er Men (K.C. Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar)
India at Olympics 2021: Rowing competition
India hopes for a medal in rowing on Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Jat at Tokyo Olympics. The Indian men’s lightweight double scull team of Arvind Singh (24) and Arjun Lal Jat (25), qualified for the Tokyo 2020 in the men’s lightweight double scull 2000 metres event at the Asian Oceania Olympic qualifying event held in Tokyo.
The rowing competition will take place at the Olympic regatta course in Tokyo’s Sea Forest Waterway. Due to strict COVID-19 protocols, the Indian rowing team can’t carry their own equipment to Japan.
The duo completed a distance of 2000m in 6:36.92-time period during the qualification event at the Sea Forest Waterway.
Ahead of the Olympics, Arjun and Arvind won the Silver medal in the Asian Championships of 2019 in South Korea.
India’s Rowing schedule at Tokyo Olympics:
Saturday, 24 July (05:00 – 09:00)
Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Heats (Arjun Lal & Arvind Singh)
India at Tokyo 2020: Fencing competition
Fencing will see 12 new teams and individuals at Tokyo Olympics 2021. Fencing has been a part of the Olympics since 1896 and Italy, France, and Hungary have dominated the sports. Women fencers started participating in 1924 Olympics. However, the women’s saber event was introduced in the Summer Games of 2004 Athens.
At Tokyo Olympics 2021, India will pin its hopes on Bhavani Devi, India’s first fencer to Qualify for the Olympics.
The 27-year-old fencer secured her place at the Tokyo 2020 after Hungary lost in the quarterfinals of the team event to Korea. Devi then qualified for the tournament via the Adjust Official Ranking (AOR) Method.
Devi, a nine-time national champion in Fencing, is the only Indian to have made it to the Olympics in Fencing.
India's fencing squad's hopes for an Olympics berth ended at the quarterfinal stage of the Asian Olympic qualifier tournament in Tashkent.
India’s Fencing schedule at Tokyo Olympics: Start Date – 26th July
Monday, 26 July (05:30 – 12:50 IST)
Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 64 (CA Bhavani Devi)
