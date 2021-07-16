Tokyo Olympics 2021: Will India better its medal tally from Rio 2016?

-
ALSO READ
Olympics 2021 opening ceremony, full schedule, live telecast in India
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Archery schedule, timing, live telecast in India
Tokyo Olympics amid pandemic: What happens if an athlete tests positive
Olympics 2021: Boxing full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
Olympics 2021: Badminton full schedule, match time, live telecast in India
-
The Tokyo Olympics is just around the corner and a strong Indian contingent of 115 athletes is slated to begin its campaign for the most coveted prize in sports - An Olympic medal. India will participate in 18 sporting event out of 33 in Olympics 2021.
India will send a 228-strong contingent to Tokyo Olympics 2021, including 119 athletes.
Out of the 119 athletes, 67 are male and 52 female participants. This will be India's largest ever contingent of athletes at the Olympics.
Check Tokyo 2020 full schedule and opening ceremony time here
India in Rio Olympics 2016
In the 2016 Rio Olympics, 117 Indian athletes took part, including 63 men and 54 women, across 15 sports. The Indian roster featured three Olympic medalists from London, including badminton star Saina Nehwal, freestyle wrestler and four-time Olympian Yogeshwar Dutt, and rifle shooter Gagan Narang.
The largest contingent for India for any single Olympics couldn’t better the medals haul from the 2012 London Games, which remains India’s highest medal tally at a single Olympic Games – six medals.
Check India's archery events full schedule and live telecast details here
India’s medal winners at Rio Olympics
The 2016 Olympic Games at Rio saw India clinching two medals -- only by its female athletes with PV Sindhu (Silver) and Sakshi Malik (Bronze) claiming historic podiums on their Games debut.
India fell one match short of winning five more medals at Rio 2016 as Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna, Dipa Karmakar, Vikas Krishan, Kidambi Srikanth, and the Indian hockey men’s team all falling at the quarter-final stage.
For the first time in 2016 Summer Games, the Indian shooters failed to earn a single medal since 2004, and the boxers since 2012.
Medal contenders for India in Olympics 2021:
|Athlete
|Sport
|PV Sindhu
|Badminton
|Neeraj Chopra
|Athletics (Javelin)
|Bajrang Punia
|Wrestling
|Amit Panghal
|Boxing
|India men's hockey team
|women's hockey team
|Vinesh Phogat
|Wrestling
|Manu Bhaker
|Shooting
|Saurabh Choudhary
|Shooting
|Mary Kom
|Boxing
|Mirabai Chanu
|Weightlifting
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor