Tokyo Olympics 2021: Will India better its medal tally from Rio 2016?

The Tokyo is just around the corner and a strong Indian contingent of 115 athletes is slated to begin its campaign for the most coveted prize in - An Olympic medal. India will participate in 18 sporting event out of 33 in 2021.

India will send a 228-strong contingent to Tokyo 2021, including 119 athletes.

Out of the 119 athletes, 67 are male and 52 female participants. This will be India's largest ever contingent of athletes at the Olympics.

India in Rio Olympics 2016



In the 2016 Rio Olympics, 117 Indian athletes took part, including 63 men and 54 women, across 15 The Indian roster featured three Olympic medalists from London, including badminton star Saina Nehwal, freestyle wrestler and four-time Olympian Yogeshwar Dutt, and rifle shooter Gagan Narang.

The largest contingent for India for any single Olympics couldn’t better the medals haul from the 2012 London Games, which remains India’s highest medal tally at a single Olympic Games – six medals.

India’s medal winners at Rio Olympics



The 2016 Olympic Games at Rio saw India clinching two medals -- only by its female athletes with (Silver) and Sakshi Malik (Bronze) claiming historic podiums on their Games debut.

India fell one match short of winning five more medals at Rio 2016 as Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna, Dipa Karmakar, Vikas Krishan, Kidambi Srikanth, and the Indian hockey men’s team all falling at the quarter-final stage.

For the first time in 2016 Summer Games, the Indian shooters failed to earn a single medal since 2004, and the boxers since 2012.

Medal contenders for India in Olympics 2021:



