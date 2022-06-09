Turkish President Erdogan says he will run for re-election next year

-
ALSO READ
Turkey and Saudi Arabia to revive great economic potential, Erdogan says
Turkish President Erdogan threatens new military operation in Syria
Will no longer talk to him: Erdogan accuses Greek PM of antagonising Turkey
Erdogan discusses Turkey's Syria incursion plans with Russian Prez Putin
Turkey ready to mediate between Russia, Ukraine for regional peace: Erdogan
-
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed Thursday that he plans to stand for reelection next year.
Erdogan, 68, made the announcement during a speech in the Aegean coastal city of Izmir, where he challenged the main opposition party's leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, to announce the candidate who would challenge him on behalf of an alliance of opposition parties.
(Recep) Tayyip Erdogan is the candidate of the People's Alliance, Erdogan said, referring to the between his Justice and Development Party and a nationalist party. If you have the courage, declare your candidacy or the candidate of the alliance.
Turkey is scheduled to hold presidential and parliamentary elections by June 2023 at the latest.
Erdogan has led the country for almost 20 years, first as prime minister and then as president. But support for him and the People's Alliance has steadily declined amid high inflation and a cost of living crisis.
Kilicdaroglu led the opposition to victory in municipal elections in 2019, when its mayoral candidates ousted the ruling party from office in Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, and in the capital, Ankara.
The alliance of opposition parties has yet to announce its presidential candidate, although Kilicdaroglu and the mayors of Ankara and Istanbul are viewed as top contenders.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor