UEFA Europa League Fixture Round of 16: When and where to watch

UEFA Europa League (UEL) has completed the knockout playoffs, and eight teams have qualified for the round of 16. Round of 16 will be played between eight group stage winners and eight knockout round playoff winners. The teams that emerge on the winning side will qualify for the quarterfinals.

UEFA Europa Round of 16 Draw

The decision on which team will face whom in the round of 16 will be decided through a draw system, which will take place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, today (Friday, February 24). The ceremony begins at 12:00 CET (4:30 PM IST).

You can watch the draw live on UEFA's official website.

Round of 16 team list

Here is the list of teams that qualified for the round of 16 through group stages and teams securing their place through Knockout round playoffs.

Europa Group stage winners:

Arsenal (ENG)

Betis (ESP)

Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Ferencváros (HUN)

Feyenoord (NED)

Freiburg (GER)

Real Sociedad (ESP)

Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)﻿

Europa Knockout round play-off winners:

Juventus (ITA)

Leverkusen (GER)

Man United (ENG)

Roma (ITA)﻿

Sevilla (ESP)

Shakhtar (UKR)

Sporting CP (POR)

Union Berlin (GER)﻿﻿

As few teams come from the same nation, you might wonder if there is a possibility that they face each other in UEFA Europa League. The answer is No. No side can face another team from the same nation. But after the round of 16, there are no such restrictions.

When will the UEFA European Round of 16 start?

The UEFA Europa Round of 16 will take place from March 9 to March 16.

Where to watch the draw and live matches of the UEFA Round of 16?

The draw will be live-streamed on UEFA's official website and Sony Sports Network as well. You can also watch all the live action of the Round of 16 on JioTV, Sony LIV App, and Airtel XStream on your mobile.