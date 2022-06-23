Ultimate Kho Kho league gets Odisha govt as fifth franchise owner

The Odisha government’s promotion company will own a team in the upcoming Ultimate Kho Kho, said a statement by the league on Thursday. It will be the fifth franchise owner in the six-member league.

The other four franchises are owned by the Adani Group, GMR, Capri Global and KLO . This includes the Gujarat, Telangana, Rajasthan and Chennai teams respectively.

Owning a kho kho team will be the second direct venture for the Odisha government, which operated the Kalinga Lancers team in the Hockey India League in 2013.

“Kho Kho is very popular in many parts of Odisha. In the recent Khelo India Youth Games, our boys and girls played well and won the silver medals. Since it is a traditional game, we have huge scope to develop it further in the state. Therefore, we have decided to participate in the Kho Kho league," said Tusharkanti Behera, Odisha’s minister for sports and youth services.

The Odisha Sports Development and Promotion Company will collaborate with steel maker ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India for its association with Ultimate Kho Kho.

“Sports Odisha has been one of the key factors in the sporting revolution of India. Their focussed approach in developing a sport has been impressive. They have created an environment that has encouraged many corporate investments to create access for grassroots development and future champions. And now their association with Ultimate Kho Kho, is a great sign for the development of the sport,” said Tenzing Niyogi, CEO of Ultimate Kho Kho.