Uruguay fires Copa America staffer after harassment charge

-
ALSO READ
Copa America 2021 full schedule, match time, squads, live telecast in India
Argentina and Uruguay riddled with doubts for Copa America clash
Chile's Alexis Sánchez out of Copa America group stage with injury
Copa America has no host: Argentina ruled out due to coronavirus
Copa America: My biggest dream is to get a title with Argentina, says Messi
-
Uruguay's soccer association fired a member of its Copa America staff after reports of a team security guard being arrested for sexually harassing a woman.
The soccer body said in a statement on Monday it made the decision due to the staffer's "reprehensible and unacceptable behavior," without providing details. It added the person, whom it did not identify, would return to Montevideo and be investigated from there.
The Uruguay team is in the Brazilian city of Cuiaba, where it was playing Chile late Monday at Arena Pantanal.
Chile and Argentina share the lead in Group A with four points after two matches. Uruguay has zero after one match.
CONMEBOL said in a separate statement it received information of a sexual harassment accusation against a member of a team at the Copa America. It added it will cooperate with authorities in the investigation.
Police from the state of Mato Grosso, which includes Cuiaba, did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor