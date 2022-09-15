Vinesh Phogat wins bronze by 8-0 at 2022 World Wrestling Championships

-
ALSO READ
CWG 2022: Weak field is perfect opportunity for Vinesh and Sakshi to shine
Who was Sonali Phogat? Her career and constant brush with controversies
Vinesh Phogat wins bronze in women's 53kg in World Wrestling Championships
Wrestling: Vinesh Phogat pounces CWG gold, Ravi Dahiya wins yellow metal
Wrestling: Vinesh Phogat in line for CWG gold, Ravi Dahiya eases into final
-
India's Vinesh Phogat won the bronze medal in the women's 53kg at the 2022 World Wrestling Championships, here on Wednesday.
Vinesh, a three-time CWG gold-medallist, got the better of reigning European champion Emma Malmgren of Sweden 8-0 in the bronze medal bout.
The Indian wrestler had earlier beaten Asian Games silver-medallist Zhuldyz Eshimova of Kazakhstan in the first repechage round. Azerbaijan's Leyla Gurbanova withdrew due to injury in the second repechage round, taking the Indian through to the medal bout.
This is Vinesh's second bronze medal at the world championships after her podium finish at the 2019 edition at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. Her win was also India's first medal of the 2022 edition.
India's U23 worlds bronze-medallist Nisha Dahiya will fight for a senior bronze medal on Thursday after she lost 4-5 to U20 world champion Ami Ishii of Japan in the 68kg semifinals.
Nisha had beaten Lithuania's Danute Domikaityte, Adela Hanzlickova of the Czech Republic and Bulgarian Sofiya Georgieva - all three European bronze-medallists - in the previous rounds before falling to Ami Ishii.
Meanwhile, 2021 world championships bronze-medallist Sarita Mor could not repeat her heroics this time as she lost 0-7 by fall to U23 world champion Anhelina Lysak of Poland in the round of 16 of the 57kg category. She had earlier beaten CWG bronze-medallist Hannah Taylor of Canada 4-2 in the qualifying round.
Junior Asian champions Mansi Ahlawat and Reetika also made early exits. Reetika lost 2-6 to European bronze-medallist Kendra Dacher of France in the qualifying round of the 72kg.
Mansi Ahlawat beat junior European champion Solomiia Vynnyk of Ukraine 8-5 in the qualifying round before losing 3-5 to European silver-medallist Jowita Maria Wrzesien of Poland in the quarterfinal.
CWG 2022 gold-medallist Naveen Malik will be seen in action on Thursday as the men's freestyle competition gets underway.
--IANS
avn/inj
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor