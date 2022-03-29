Virat Kohli ranked Most Valued Celebrity for a fifth time in 2021

-
Cricketer Virat Kohli was ranked The Most Valued Celebrity for the fifth time in 2021 despite a drop in his brand value, according to Duff & Phelps Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2021.
Kohli’s brand value dropped from $237.7 million in 2020 to $185.7 million in 2021.
Actor Ranveer Singh saw his brand growing and climbed a spot higher to come in at number two with a brand value of $158.3 million. Actor Akshay Kumar came in at number three with a brand value of $139.6 million.
RRR actor, Alia Bhatt came in at number 4 with a brand value of $68.1 million. She is the youngest celebrity among the top 10 and is now the most valued brand amongst female Bollywood actors.
MS Dhoni came in at number 5 with a brand value of $61.2 million in 2021 after a huge spike in his brand value from $36.3 million in 2020. “Dhoni continues to enjoy a huge following and has brilliantly transitioned himself out of his pure cricketing image,” Duff & Phelps said in its report.
The total brand value of the top 20 celebrities in India stood at $1.2 billion in 2021, a growth of around 12.9 per cent as compared to the last year.
Badminton player P V Sindhu, was a new entrant in the top 20 club in 2021 with a brand value of $22 million.
“We are in the midst of ‘Digital Acceleration 2.0’ phase across businesses and brands. The endorsements have evolved to stay relevant in today’s environment requiring improvisation and scale.
Amongst celebrities, while Virat (Kohli) continues to rule the brand value charts, Ranveer, Alia and Dhoni seem to have hit the right chords with the audience in 2021 given the stellar jump in their brand values,” said Aviral Jain, managing director, Duff & Phelps, A Kroll Business.
