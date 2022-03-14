Waiting for fitness update on Ruturaj, Deepak: CSK CEO Kashi Vishwanathan

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings: Squad & possible Playing 11 post IPL Auction
IPL 2021: Check full schedule and squad of Chennai Super Kings here
IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH playing 11: Bravo replace Curran in Chennai line-up
IPL 2021, CSK vs MI highlights: Chennai Super Kings wins by 20 runs
IPL 2021: DC vs CSK playing 11: Uthappa replaces Raina in Chennai line-up
-
The Chennai Super Kings team management is still awaiting the fitness updates of its key players Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar, who had sustained injuries during the white ball series against West Indies last month, CEO Kashi Vishwanathan said on Sunday.
While Ruturaj had a hand injury, Chahar had sustained a hamstring tear which will require him to stay out of action for a minimum of six to eight weeks. Chahar has a high possibility of missing the first phase of IPL, if not the full tournament.
Right now, CSK's available players have gathered in Surat and are having a camp at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, which hosts a lot of games for the Indian women's team.
Asked about the availability of last year's highest run-getter Ruturaj and this year's Rs 14 crore buy Chahar, Vishwanathan said: "We are not aware of their current fitness status and won't be able to tell you when they would join the squad.
"Obviously, the BCCI has told us that once they are match-fit, they would intimate us. They are at the NCA currently."
All India players need to be at the NCA and get the clearance certificate after appearing in various fitness tests once the rehabilitation programme is complete.
Among those who are also tending to their injuries include Suryakumar Yadav, who has a fractured wrist.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor