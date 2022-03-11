IPL 2022: KKR sign Aaron Finch as a replacement for Alex Hales

Two-time winners have signed Australia's white-ball captain as a replacement for England's for the upcoming (IPL) 2022 season. Hales had withdrawn from IPL 2022 citing bubble fatigue as the reason.

" (KKR) have signed as a replacement for England batter for the TATA (IPL) 2022. Hales has cited bubble fatigue as his reason for withdrawal from the tournament," the IPL said in a release on Friday.

Finch, Australia's ICC T20 World Cup-winning captain who had gone unsold in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, has so far played 88 T20Is and scored 2686 runs with the help of two centuries and 15 half-centuries.

Finch, who has played 87 IPL games and has over 2000 IPL runs, will join KKR at the price of INR 1.5 crore, the release said.

KKR will open their IPL 2022 campaign on March 26 when they take on Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

--IANS

bsk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)