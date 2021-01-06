We are better than what we were 6 months ago: Manchester United's Solskjaer

-
ALSO READ
Aubameyang brace helps Arsenal lift 14th FA Cup, qualify for Europa League
Carabao Cup loss sees Newcastle United facing up to another bleak season
Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup final: Both teams tied 1-1 at half time
Getting to host AFC Asian Cup would be immense for India: Sunil Chhetri
English Premier League to start on Sept 12, finish 19 days before Euros
-
Ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester City, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said they have improved as a team in the last six months and is hoping to have "developed enough to go all the way to the final".
The Reds made it to the last four of the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Europa League last term, but lost to Manchester City, Chelsea, and Sevilla respectively.
"I think so yeah, both in the development of the team and for our fans as well, that we are believing, we are hoping now that we get closer to a trophy and get our hands on that trophy. We are better than what we were six months ago in Europe, or the FA Cup semi, or definitely a year back when we got to the Carabao Cup semi. We've improved, we have developed and hopefully, we've developed enough to go all the way to the final," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.
In December, both teams played out a goalless draw in the Premier League. Solskjaer said the values they aim for are in the club's name itself, that is "United".
"I think it's important that we know what we are working for and working towards. Many of us we've been successful here, we've won trophies, we've been here for many, many years and we know what it takes to be a Man United player and coach. I like that idea. It's not a must. We've got coaches here as well, with Richard [Hartis], Craig [Mawson], Martyn [Pert], Kieran [McKenna], they've not played for Man United but they've got different skill sets and attributes that really make this coaching staff work," he said.
"They all complement each other and that's a key word: that we complement and challenge each other and move the club forward. We know what kind of values we want. It says in the word United: we are a team. We stay together and it's a joy coming in and seeing these lads work every day. They help the players improve individually and spend so much energy on trying to improve the team as well. It's a fantastic group," Solskjaer added.
Manchester United will take on Manchester City on Thursday (local time).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor