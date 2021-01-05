ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC end losing streak, beat Chennaiyin FC 4-1

-
ALSO READ
ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC up against inconsistent Hyderabad FC
Anirudh Thapa's first minute goal sets up Chennai's win over Jamshedpur
Hero ISL-7: Santana's penalty helps Hyderabad FC off to winning start
ISL 7: Two late goals help FC Goa snatch 3 points away from Hyderabad
ISL 7: NorthEast remain unbeaten after tame draw against Chennaiyin
-
Hyderabad FC outclassed former champions Chennaiyin FC with a 4-1 win and snapped their three-match losing streak in the Indian Super League here on Monday.
It was a royal performance from the Nizams as they raised the level of their game after a goal-less first half to pump in four goals in the second session for a commanding victory.
Joel Chianese (50th), Halicharan Narzary (53rd, 79th) and Joao Victor (74th) were on the scoresheet for Hyderabad while Anirudh Thapa (67th) scored the only goal for Chennaiyin, who suffered their first-ever defeat against the Nizams.
With their third win, Hyderabad FC moved up to sixth place with 12 points while Chennaiyin slipped to eight place following their third defeat.
An exciting first half saw both teams come close to scoring but were unable to break the deadlock.
Hyderabad came out of blocks with aggression. They had a plethora of chances with Joel Chianese in the centre of most of moves.
For Chennaiyin, custodian Vishal Kaith was at his best in the first half and denied Hyderabad with some superb saves. Chianese could not find a way past him in the first half.
However, Kaith's mistake gave Chianese the opportunity to open scoring in the 50th minute.
For Hyderabad, Laxmikant Kattimani was not required to do much but when called into action, he too was tremendous.
Asish Rai even hit the bar for Hyderabad FC but could not find the back of the net.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor