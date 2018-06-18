Where the Fifa World Cup 2018 threatens productivity the most

The World Cup has started but employers are not quite as thrilled about their workers being distracted by the daily dose of

64 matches crammed into roughly four weeks offer plenty of room for distraction, especially when several of these matches kick off during regular working hours.

How large the potential effect of the FIFA World Cup on productivity at the workplace is, depends largely on the time zone.

While bosses in large parts of Asia and Australia can relax because of the games starting at night, Brazilian employees should probably cut their workers some slack over the next few weeks: because of the time difference more than 60 hours of World Cup action will be played during regular working hours in Rio.



