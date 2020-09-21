Will find out more about Ashwin's injury soon, says Ricky Ponting

head coach Ricky Ponting said they will find out more about all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin's injury soon.

Ashwin displayed a sublime form on Sunday during the match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), taking two wickets in his first over.

However, off the last ball of the over, he dived to save a single and hurt his shoulder in the process. After that, Ashwin went off the field with team physio Patrick Farhart. secured a win against KXIP in the Super Over.

"Still buzzing the morning after! Thrilled with the way we fought back after our start, @MStoinis with both bat and ball and @KagisoRabada25 with a quality super over. We'll find out more about @ashwinravi99's injury soon and hopefully he's ok to play against the Super Kings," Ponting wrote on Twitter.

Marcus Stoinis played brilliantly in the match, scoring 53 runs off just 21 balls. Both teams had scored 157 runs in the allotted 20 overs.

In the final over, KXIP needed 13 runs to win. Mayank Agarwal scored 12 runs off the first three balls but Stoinis made a stunning comeback.

Stoinis bowled a dot ball before taking two wickets off the last two deliveries, taking the match into the Super Over. Agarwal was dismissed after scoring 89 runs off 60 balls.

will now take on Chennai Super Kings on September 25.

