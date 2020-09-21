IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP: Delhi Capitals' Ashwin sustains freak shoulder injury

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020: Will have a chat with Ashwin about 'Mankading', says Ponting
IPL 2020: Ponting doesn't want Ashwin to 'mankad' batsmen, Hogg differs
Use technology to 'disallow' run when non-striker backs up too far: Ashwin
IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP highlights: Delhi beats Punjab in Super Over thriller
IPL 2020: UAE cricket board looking to allow limited fans in stadiums
-
Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin endured dream and nightmare in a space of six deliveries as he scalped two batsmen and then suffered a suspected shoulder dislocation during Delhi Capitals' IPL game against KXIP on Sunday.
Check DC vs KXIP highlights here
Brought in during the final Powerplay over, Ashwin first got Karun Nair and then bowled Nicholas Pooran through the gate but a needless dive to stop a single off the last delivery saw him land awkwardly on his left arm with shoulder taking the jerk.
Writhing in pain, Ashwin's jersey became a temporary sling as he left the field along with Capitals' physio Patrick Farhard.
A shoulder dislocation could rule Ashwin out of tournament.
He had played for Kings XI Punjab last season.
WATCH: When Ashwin dislocated his shoulder