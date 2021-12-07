Williamson likely to be out of action for 2 months with elbow injury

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
PVR, NODWIN Gaming tie up for esports tournaments live streaming in cinemas
Women's Tennis Association suspends all women's tennis tournaments in China
AICF lines up slew of international open tournaments in India next year
-
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is likely to be out of action for at least two months with an elbow tendon injury, Black Caps coach Gary Stead has hinted.
A report in stuff.co.nz claimed that Williamson is likely to return only next year for the two-Test series against South Africa starting February 17 in Christchurch.
Williamson was ruled out of the second Test against India on the morning of the first day with the nagging injury and Stead confirmed on Tuesday that he is likely to sit out at least eight or nine weeks although might be spared of any surgery.
"Kane's going along ok," Stead said of the captain and about his injury.
"Last time after the World Test Championship (final) and before the IPL and T20 World Cup was about eight or nine weeks.
"I expect it's somewhere in that time frame again. We're trying not to put time frames on it at this stage."
New Zealand will face-off against Bangladesh for two Tests, the first of which starts on New Year's Day in Mount Maunganui, and then travel to Australia for three ODIs and a T20 from January 30 to February 8 before preparing for the first Test against the Proteas.
"I think surgery is unlikely," Stead said of treatment for the injury.
"All that surgery would do is ensure that rehab is done. If we don't have to cut a tendon, our choice is not to do that.
"Kane's doing it tough, don't get me wrong. He loves playing for New Zealand he hates the thought of missing any cricket, let alone Test cricket for New Zealand," the coach added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor