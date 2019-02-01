With a new professional league of its own, can volleyball go kabaddi way?

Till some years ago, the chances of volleyball getting a professional league of its own in India were as remote as Nick Kyrgios going an entire match without quarrelling with the chair umpire, or India somehow resisting the urge to invite Sri Lanka for a pointless limited-overs series at home — fanciful stuff that, despite our earnest attempts, seemed too good to come true.

Former Olympic gold medallist David Lee will be turning out for the Kochi Blue Spikers. Photo Courtesy: PVL Kabaddi, of course, found itself at the end of such risible expectations once upon ...